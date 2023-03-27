Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has made some startling remarks against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and called him the enemy of the ruling PML-N. Sanaullah added that Khan has taken the politics of the country to a level where "he (Imran) will get murdered or us".

His remarks created a fresh furor in the already heated-up space of Pakistan's politics. Sanaullah is the same minister of Pakistan who was named by PTI Chief Imran Khan as responsible for the assassination attempt on him in November 2022.

“Either Imran Khan or us will get murdered. He has now taken the country’s politics to a point where only one of the two can remain -- PTI or PMLN. PMLN's entire existence is in jeopardy and we will go to any extent against him to settle a score with him. Khan has turned politics into enmity. Khan is now our enemy and he will be treated like that," Sanaullah said while talking to a private TV channel.

Imran Khan's party PTI has termed it a direct threat to Khan's life from the ruling government. "This is a direct life threat to Khan from the PMLN coalition government. Is Sanaullah running a gang or government? The Supreme Court had rightly declared Sharifs-led PMLN a Sicilian mafia and his statement is evidence of it," former federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry said.

PTI also urged the apex court of the country to take note of the comment from the interior minister and called it an open threat to Khan's life.

“If anyone has any doubts about Sanaullah's murderous intent towards Khan. This is a direct threat given by the cabal of crooks’ interior minister. The judiciary should take note," PTI senior leader and former minister Shireen Mazari said in a tweet.

(With inputs from PTI)