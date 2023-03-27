Pak Minister issues ‘open threat’ to PTI chief, says 'Imran Khan will get killed or…'2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 05:24 PM IST
Rana Sanaullah is the same minister of Pakistan who was named by PTI Chief Imran Khan as responsible for the assassination attempt on him in November 2022
Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has made some startling remarks against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and called him the enemy of the ruling PML-N. Sanaullah added that Khan has taken the politics of the country to a level where "he (Imran) will get murdered or us".
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×