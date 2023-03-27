“Either Imran Khan or us will get murdered. He has now taken the country’s politics to a point where only one of the two can remain -- PTI or PMLN. PMLN's entire existence is in jeopardy and we will go to any extent against him to settle a score with him. Khan has turned politics into enmity. Khan is now our enemy and he will be treated like that," Sanaullah said while talking to a private TV channel.

