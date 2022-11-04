Pak Minister Rana Sanaullah denies ex-PM Imran Khan's claims, asks to show proof

Pak Minister Rana Sanaullah denies ex-PM Imran Khan's claims, asks to show proof2 min read . 10:54 PM IST
- Sharing similar views, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb referred Imran Khan's press conference as lies and drama.
With former Pakistan Prime Minister naming current PM Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and Major General Faisal for allegedly plotting the assassination attack over him, Sanaullah responded that they were all lies.
With former Pakistan Prime Minister naming current PM Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and Major General Faisal for allegedly plotting the assassination attack over him, Sanaullah responded that they were all lies.
Sanaullah, while appearing on the Geo News programme 'Naya Pakistan', denied the allegations and said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief had showed not a 'single proof' for his allegations.
Sanaullah, while appearing on the Geo News programme 'Naya Pakistan', denied the allegations and said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief had showed not a 'single proof' for his allegations.
Sharing similar views, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb referred Imran Khan's press conference as lies and drama.
Sharing similar views, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb referred Imran Khan's press conference as lies and drama.
“He still thinks with all this drama and speaking false stories he can fool all the people all the time," The Dawn quoted Marriyum as saying.
“He still thinks with all this drama and speaking false stories he can fool all the people all the time," The Dawn quoted Marriyum as saying.
“It has been their vision to lie so much that it begins to seem like the truth," she added.
“It has been their vision to lie so much that it begins to seem like the truth," she added.
ALSO READ: Imran Khan says 'was hit by 4 bullets, already knew about assassination attempt'
ALSO READ: Imran Khan says 'was hit by 4 bullets, already knew about assassination attempt'
She also asked that if Khan knew about this conspiracy, then why did he waste the lives and the blood of those innocent people. "If you knew about this conspiracy, then why did you waste the lives and the blood of those innocent people?" she asked.
She also asked that if Khan knew about this conspiracy, then why did he waste the lives and the blood of those innocent people. "If you knew about this conspiracy, then why did you waste the lives and the blood of those innocent people?" she asked.
Earlier in the evening, Imran held a press conference and named the current Pakistan PM and two others for allegedly plotting the attack on him.
Earlier in the evening, Imran held a press conference and named the current Pakistan PM and two others for allegedly plotting the attack on him.
He also demanded the resignations of the three people he has claimed are behind his assassination bid.
He also demanded the resignations of the three people he has claimed are behind his assassination bid.
“A nation isn’t free until it gets justice. All the three people involved (in the attack) should resign. Otherwise, the investigation won’t be able to proceed. You all have to come out," he added.
“A nation isn’t free until it gets justice. All the three people involved (in the attack) should resign. Otherwise, the investigation won’t be able to proceed. You all have to come out," he added.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan said the he already came to know about the attacks a day before.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan said the he already came to know about the attacks a day before.
The former PM vowed to take to the streets once again after recovering from the attack on his life. He asserted that he did not care about his life and refused to remain under the "slavery of these thieves".
The former PM vowed to take to the streets once again after recovering from the attack on his life. He asserted that he did not care about his life and refused to remain under the "slavery of these thieves".