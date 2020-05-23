Pak plane 'jolted' thrice before crash: Survivor

"The plane was coming very smoothly, 8303 of PIA. My seat was 8F. When it was reaching Jinnah International Airport, the pilot announced that 'we are landing, fasten your seat belts'. We fastened seat belts. While landing, the plane jolted three times. Then it came on the runway and was on it for a brief time. Then I don't know what happened, that the pilot adroitly lifted the plane off the ground," Zubair, who is being treated for burns in a hospital in Karachi, said.