Amid the Russia and Ukraine crisis, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday is all set to meet President Vladimir Putin, ignoring last-minute appeals and warnings from the West. Khan had arrived in Russia yesterday on a two-day visit, first by a Pakistani premier in over two decades. The duo will discuss bilateral ties and expand cooperation in the energy sector.

"What a time I have come, so much excitement," Imran Khan said interacting with the members of the delegation that welcomed him. Imran Khan can also be heard saying, "I am so excited to come to Moscow." Russian deputy foreign minister Igor Morgulov received Imran Khan at the airport where the Russian military presented a guard of honour to him.

Khan's visit to meet Putin and discuss issues including economic cooperation came hours after US President Joe Biden and other Western governments imposed tough economic sanctions on Russia for sending its military into parts of eastern Ukraine.

Dr Arslan Khalid, Prime Minister's Focal Person on Digital Media, dismissed the romours that the visit has been cut short and said everything "continues as per plan".

Meanwhile, Khan visited the memorial at the Kremlin Wall and paid his respects to the soldiers. He laid a wreath at ‘Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’, a war memorial dedicated to the Soviet troops fallen during World War II, state-owned Radio Pakistan reported. Members of the Pakistani Prime Minister's delegation were also present on the occasion.

Pakistan's ties with Russia have moved past the bitter Cold War hostilities in recent years and the chill in the relations between Pakistan and the US has further pushed the country towards Russia and China.

The two countries are not just exploring options to deepen economic ties, but Russia is also keen to sell arms to Pakistan, something it avoided in the past because of India’s opposition.

The two countries have already been holding regular joint military exercises since 2016 in another sign of deepening ties between Moscow and Islamabad. Besides, the two countries also share the same view on key regional and international issues including Afghanistan.

