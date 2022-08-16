Pak PM likely to take decision on next Army chief's appointment by mid-Sept: Report3 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 06:45 PM IST
Appointed in 2016, the current Chief of Army Staff Gen Bajwa, 61, is set to retire in the last week of November
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif could initiate discussions on the appointment of the next Army chief to replace General Qamar Javed Bajwa by the end of August, and take a decision by mid-September, according to a media report on Tuesday.