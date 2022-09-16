Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  Pak raised $40 million for dam in Indus River, spent $63 million advertising it: Report

Pak raised $40 million for dam in Indus River, spent $63 million advertising it: Report

The dam, when constructed, will have a power generation capacity of 4,500 megawatts
2 min read . 07:13 PM ISTLivemint

  • A report has suggested that Pakistan collected $40 million for a 'mega dam' on the Indus river but ended up spending $63 million on advertising it

Pakistan has caused concern when large parts of the country were submerged in water owing to incessant rainfall and water logging. Study suggests that climate change likely juiced rainfall by up to 50% late last month in Pakistan. Apart from that human-caused climate crisis, global warming caused the country's catastrophic flooding that killed more than 1,500 people. 

The human-made crisis emerged in what a report suggests at the country's overwhelmed dams. A Vice report has suggested that Pakistan collected $40 million for a 'mega dam' on the Indus river but ended up spending $63 million on advertising it

The report further says that Diamer-Bhasha Dam on the Indus River, which is nowhere near completion, is the mega dam caught in a scandal.

According to a Pakistan Parliamentary Affairs Committee (PAC), $40 million was raised from the public for the construction of the dam, but $63 million was spent on advertising it, Vice News reported.

The Diamer-Bhasha Dam was originally meant to be completed in the 1980, but several factors such as environmental impact and escalating cost delayed the project. The dam, when constructed, will have a power generation capacity of 4,500 megawatts.

In 2018, former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar set up a fund for the construction of dam, the cost of which had escalated to $14 billion by then. People were asked to donate to the fund, Vice News reported. Imran Khan, who was Pakistan Prime Minister then, also assumed joint leadership of the 'joint venture'.

A member of the Pakistan National Assembly claimed that more amount had been spent on advertising for the dam fund than was raised for it.

The 'joint venture' had contributions from public, cricket team, top musicians, the army and government employees.

The Pakistan Parliamentary Affairs Committee has summoned former chief justice Nisar to provide an explanation regarding the dam fund.

The PAC last month summoned Nisar to provide explanation regarding the dam fund that was established during his time.

The Diamer-Bhasha Dam, when constructed, will have a height of 272 metres. According to officials, it will have a power generation capacity of 4,500 megawatts.

