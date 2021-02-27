OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Pakistan ready to resolve all outstanding issues with India via dialogue: Imran Khan
File Photo: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (HT)
File Photo: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (HT)

Pakistan ready to resolve all outstanding issues with India via dialogue: Imran Khan

1 min read . Updated: 27 Feb 2021, 05:03 PM IST Sajjad Hussain, PTI

  • India must take necessary steps to meet the long-standing demand & right of the Kashmiri people to self determination according to UNSC resolutions, Imran Khan said in a tweet
  • We have always stood for peace & remain ready to move forward to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue, he said

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday welcomed the ceasefire agreement with India and said Islamabad remains ready to move forward to resolve "all outstanding issues" through dialogue.

In his first comments since the militaries of India and Pakistan jointly announced on Thursday that they have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors, Khan said, "The onus of creating an enabling environment for further progress rests with India."

"I welcome restoration of the ceasefire along the LOC. The onus of creating an enabling environment for further progress rests with India. India must take necessary steps to meet the long-standing demand & right of the Kashmiri people to self determination according to UNSC resolutions," Khan tweeted.

"We have always stood for peace & remain ready to move forward to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue," Khan said in a series of tweets.

India and Pakistan issued a joint statement on Thursday to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the LoC and other sectors after hotline discussions by their Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO). The decision by the two countries came into effect from the midnight of February 24/25.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

