Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Pakistan ready to resolve all outstanding issues with India via dialogue: Imran Khan
File Photo: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan ready to resolve all outstanding issues with India via dialogue: Imran Khan

1 min read . 05:03 PM IST Sajjad Hussain, PTI

  • India must take necessary steps to meet the long-standing demand & right of the Kashmiri people to self determination according to UNSC resolutions, Imran Khan said in a tweet
  • We have always stood for peace & remain ready to move forward to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue, he said

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday welcomed the ceasefire agreement with India and said Islamabad remains ready to move forward to resolve "all outstanding issues" through dialogue.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday welcomed the ceasefire agreement with India and said Islamabad remains ready to move forward to resolve "all outstanding issues" through dialogue.

In his first comments since the militaries of India and Pakistan jointly announced on Thursday that they have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors, Khan said, "The onus of creating an enabling environment for further progress rests with India."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Delhi HC issues notice on PIL to remove election symbol from ballot paper, EVM

2 min read . 04:52 PM IST

Crowds seen without mask in Delhi day after highest Covid-19 surge in a month

1 min read . 04:44 PM IST

Myanmar police launch most extensive crackdown; one woman dead, media say

3 min read . 04:41 PM IST

Indo-Pak ceasefire along LoC will have no bearing on counter-terrorism operations in J&K: Army

2 min read . 04:37 PM IST

In his first comments since the militaries of India and Pakistan jointly announced on Thursday that they have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors, Khan said, "The onus of creating an enabling environment for further progress rests with India."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Delhi HC issues notice on PIL to remove election symbol from ballot paper, EVM

2 min read . 04:52 PM IST

Crowds seen without mask in Delhi day after highest Covid-19 surge in a month

1 min read . 04:44 PM IST

Myanmar police launch most extensive crackdown; one woman dead, media say

3 min read . 04:41 PM IST

Indo-Pak ceasefire along LoC will have no bearing on counter-terrorism operations in J&K: Army

2 min read . 04:37 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"I welcome restoration of the ceasefire along the LOC. The onus of creating an enabling environment for further progress rests with India. India must take necessary steps to meet the long-standing demand & right of the Kashmiri people to self determination according to UNSC resolutions," Khan tweeted.

"We have always stood for peace & remain ready to move forward to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue," Khan said in a series of tweets.

India and Pakistan issued a joint statement on Thursday to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the LoC and other sectors after hotline discussions by their Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO). The decision by the two countries came into effect from the midnight of February 24/25.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.