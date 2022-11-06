PAK vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Bangladesh at 21/1 after 3 over
PAK vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022 Live Updates: A win against Bangladesh in the match would mean a lot for Pakistan that have had trouble up until now.
While Pakistan are more likely than Bangladesh to go to the semifinals, both Pakistan and Bangladesh will enter the game in Adelaide with some measure of influence over their outcomes. Even though neither of them may ultimately succeed, a win would mean a lot especially for Pakistan that have had trouble up until now.
Najmul Hossain Shanto* 20(19)
Soumya Sarkar* 7(3)
Haris Rauf 0/4
Najmul Hossain Shanto* 18(14)
Soumya Sarkar* 8(2)
Mohammad Wasim 0/13
Pakistan get their first wicket with inform Litton Das getting out for 10 off 8 deliveries
Najmul Hossain Shanto* 10(8)
Litton Das* 10(6)
Shaheen Shah Afridi 0/8
Shaheen Shah Afreedi bowls an outwinger to Shanto Das to start the proceedings
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali
Three changes in the Bangladesh line up, Pakistan side unchanged
With Netherlands upsetting the South African team Pakistan are firmly in the race for Semi finals. If Pakistan win against Bangladesh they qualify for the semi finals where they would face either of New Zealand or England
Bangladesh have lost three of their last five matches while Pakistan have lost two out of their last five. Interestingly, both these teams lost close matches against India, which is why they are in a tight spot in the tournament at this moment.
In this competition, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have not shown much promise. In four games in the T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan has received 1, 13, 16 and 4 from their opening stands. Babar has consistently gotten single-digit scores. Their middle order, especially Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan, has demonstrated big-hitting prowess when it matters most.
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
Bangladesh: Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
The official broadcaster of the T20 World Cup in India is Star Sports in 2022. Live coverage of the PAK vs BAN game will be broadcast on Disney+ Hotstar. The toss will take place at 9 AM, and the game will begin at 9:30 AM.
The weather in Adelaide is predicted to be largely sunny and comfortable on November 6, with afternoon highs of 25°C. More crucially, since there is just a 1% chance of rain, the game won't likely be impacted by it, unlike several other games in the tournament.
