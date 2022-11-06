Bangladesh at 38/1 in 5 overs Najmul Hossain Shanto* 20(19) Soumya Sarkar* 7(3) Haris Rauf 0/4

Bangladesh at 34/1 in 4 overs Najmul Hossain Shanto* 18(14) Soumya Sarkar* 8(2) Mohammad Wasim 0/13

Litton Das out for 10 Pakistan get their first wicket with inform Litton Das getting out for 10 off 8 deliveries

South Africa at 20/0 in 2 overs Najmul Hossain Shanto* 10(8) Litton Das* 10(6)

Shaheen Shah Afridi 0/8

Live action begins Shaheen Shah Afreedi bowls an outwinger to Shanto Das to start the proceedings

Bangladesh Playing XI Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan Playing XI Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali

Bangladesh win the toss and decide to bat first Three changes in the Bangladesh line up, Pakistan side unchanged

Pakistan vs Bangladesh a virtual qualifier now With Netherlands upsetting the South African team Pakistan are firmly in the race for Semi finals. If Pakistan win against Bangladesh they qualify for the semi finals where they would face either of New Zealand or England

Pakistan and Bangladesh: Last 5 matches Bangladesh have lost three of their last five matches while Pakistan have lost two out of their last five. Interestingly, both these teams lost close matches against India, which is why they are in a tight spot in the tournament at this moment.

Pakistan need Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan to fire In this competition, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have not shown much promise. In four games in the T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan has received 1, 13, 16 and 4 from their opening stands. Babar has consistently gotten single-digit scores. Their middle order, especially Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan, has demonstrated big-hitting prowess when it matters most.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Probable line-ups Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah Bangladesh: Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: live-streaming details The official broadcaster of the T20 World Cup in India is Star Sports in 2022. Live coverage of the PAK vs BAN game will be broadcast on Disney+ Hotstar. The toss will take place at 9 AM, and the game will begin at 9:30 AM.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Weather update The weather in Adelaide is predicted to be largely sunny and comfortable on November 6, with afternoon highs of 25°C. More crucially, since there is just a 1% chance of rain, the game won't likely be impacted by it, unlike several other games in the tournament.