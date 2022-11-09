PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final LIVE updates: New Zealand to bat first

PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final LIVE updates: New Zealand to bat first3 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 01:17 PM IST
PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final LIVE updates: Toss will take place at 1 PM.
Pakistan and New Zealand will play in the opening semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on November 9. The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will host the Pakistan vs. New Zealand game. In the super 12 round, Pakistan finished second in Group 2 while New Zealand were the Group 1 toppers.
After losing to India and Zimbabwe, Pakistan seemed like an improbable semifinal contender, but with South Africa's surprising loss to the Netherlands, they finished in second place in Group 2 with six points. Pakistan played five games, winning three and losing two. In comparison to Bangladesh, the Netherlands and South Africa, Pakistan performed better.
Both sides have decided to not make any changes for the big game
Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi
Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (captain), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss and decided that New Zealand will bat first.
Imran Khan's team was facing certain elimination in 1992, but they managed to scrape through to the semifinals when they met New Zealand. Similar to this semi-final, the other semi-final featured England, but the opposition was South Africa rather than India. Pakistan won that semi-final in 1992 and entered the final.
Since Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's approaches are simply too slow for T20 cricket, many analysts have recommended that Pakistan move one of them down the order. In this tournament, the starting duo has really struggled, and in many respects, Pakistan's chase against Bangladesh was made more difficult by their sluggish opening partnership.
Pakistan
Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, SH Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, S Afridi
New Zealand
Kane Williamson, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, DJ Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, LH Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee
Teams batting first have won five of the six T20 World Cup 2022 games that have been played at the SCG thus far. The semi-final pitch will be the same one that hosted the Super 12s opener between Australia and New Zealand, which may decrease the impact of the coin toss. It was the flattest and most conducive to batting of the three pitches used so far in Sydney. So, expect a lot of runs.
The toss will be conducted at 1:00 PM, and the semi-final T20 World Cup 2022 match between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin at 1:30 PM. The first semifinal game will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India, and it will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
Even though it has been pouring for the previous three weeks, no match has been postponed in Sydney as a result of inclement weather thus far during this event. There is a little risk of rain on November 9 in the morning, but it should stop by the time the game is scheduled to start. During the match hours, the temperature will be between 17 and 19, which is still rather pleasant.
The Super 12 round included a total of five games for New Zealand. While they won over Australia, Ireland and Sri Lanka, the rain forced the abandonment of their match with Afghanistan, New Zealand lost one game to England. With seven points and first place, New Zealand had the best net run rate in the standings.
