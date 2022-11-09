PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final LIVE updates: New Zealand to bat first

No changes in the Playing XI Both sides have decided to not make any changes for the big game

Pakistan Playing XI Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Zealand Playing XI Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (captain), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

New Zealand to bat first New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss and decided that New Zealand will bat first. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PAK vs NZ semi-final: What happened in 1992? Imran Khan's team was facing certain elimination in 1992, but they managed to scrape through to the semifinals when they met New Zealand. Similar to this semi-final, the other semi-final featured England, but the opposition was South Africa rather than India. Pakistan won that semi-final in 1992 and entered the final.

Will Babar open with Rizwan? Since Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's approaches are simply too slow for T20 cricket, many analysts have recommended that Pakistan move one of them down the order. In this tournament, the starting duo has really struggled, and in many respects, Pakistan's chase against Bangladesh was made more difficult by their sluggish opening partnership. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PAK vs NZ: Probably line-ups Pakistan Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, SH Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, S Afridi New Zealand Kane Williamson, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, DJ Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, LH Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Batting first seems to be an advantage Teams batting first have won five of the six T20 World Cup 2022 games that have been played at the SCG thus far. The semi-final pitch will be the same one that hosted the Super 12s opener between Australia and New Zealand, which may decrease the impact of the coin toss. It was the flattest and most conducive to batting of the three pitches used so far in Sydney. So, expect a lot of runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PAK vs NZ: Live-streaming details The toss will be conducted at 1:00 PM, and the semi-final T20 World Cup 2022 match between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin at 1:30 PM. The first semifinal game will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India, and it will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

PAK vs NZ: Weather update Even though it has been pouring for the previous three weeks, no match has been postponed in Sydney as a result of inclement weather thus far during this event. There is a little risk of rain on November 9 in the morning, but it should stop by the time the game is scheduled to start. During the match hours, the temperature will be between 17 and 19, which is still rather pleasant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}