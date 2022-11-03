PAK vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 Live: Pakistan score 50/4 in 8 overs at 6.12 RPO

Pakistan score 50/4 in 8 overs at 6.12 RPO Pakistan score 50/4 in 8 overs at 6.12 RPO

Mohammad Haris 28(11) Iftikhar Ahmed 4(5) Mohammad Nawaz 5(7)

Anrich Nortje 2/10(2) Lungi Ngidi 1/6 (2) Wayne Parnell 1/10 (2)

CRR: 6.12

Pakistan score 43/4 in 7 overs at 6.14 RPO Pakistan score 43/4 in 7 overs at 6.14 RPO

Mohammad Haris 28(11) Iftikhar Ahmed 2(3) Mohammad Nawaz 0(1)

Anrich Nortje 2/10(2) Lungi Ngidi 1/6 (2) Wayne Parnell 1/10 (2)

CRR: 6.14 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nortje departs Shan Masood, Pakistan at 43/4 Nortje departs Shan Masood, Pakistan at 43/4 in 6.3 over.

Babar is OUT! Babar Azam falls, thanks to a brilliant catch from Rabada! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Babar Azam yet to score any boundary Babar Azam seems cautious, scoring just five off 16 balls so far.

That’s it! Haris falls Mohammad Haris is out after scoring a quickfire 28 off just 12 balls. Anrich Nortje takes the LBW wicket. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Haris scores another six! Mohammad Haris hit another six to reach 28 off just 11 balls.

Lungi Ngidi bowls a tight over Lungi Ngidi bowls a tight over and concedes just four runs in the fourth over. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another four by Mohammad Haris Mohammad Haris scores 21 off just seven balls.

Mohammad Haris starts with a bang! Mohammad Haris hits two sixes and a four to score 16 off just five balls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mohammad Haris hits six Mohammad Haris hits it out of the park, first over-boundary of the match.

Rizwan back to pavilion Rizwan is back to pavilion after hitting a four. South Africa draw first blood. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Start with a blast Rizwan scores the first boundary of the match, Pakistan are now five off two balls.

Pakistan start batting South Africa's Wayne Parnell starts the bowling as Pakistan's Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are out in the middle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Live action begins: And the live encounter begins, Wayne Parnell bowls the first ball of the match to Mohamad Rizwan for 1

Temba Bavuma at the toss: “We would have batted first as well, looks a bit dry, but there is some green. Batting first is an advantage, but we need to keep them down to a low score and then chase well. We have a great bunch of guys and have derived a lot of support and confidence from them. Two changes for us - one is a forced one with Miller missing out with an injury, Klaasen replaces him. Shamsi is in, he replaces Keshav Maharaj" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Babar Azam at the toss: “We will bat. Put runs on the board and then place them under pressure in the chase. We will try and give our best and then move forward. One change for us - Fakhar misses out, Haris is in"

Pakistan playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

South Africa playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

2 Changes for South African line up, Miller out with injury South Africa have made 2 changes to their playing XI 1) Heinrich Klaasen replaces David Miller 2) Tabraiz Shamsi replaces Keshav Maharaj {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1 change for Pakistan; Mohammad Haris comes in for Fakhar Zaman Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out the match against South Africa due to a knee injury. Mohammad Haris comes in as the replacement for Fakhar. The big question remains will Pakistan separate Babar and Rizwan at the top of the order.

Pakistan win the toss and decide to bat first Pakistan win the toss and decide to bat first. South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma says he would have chosen to bat first as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Road to Semi-finals difficult for Pakistan Pakistan currently have 2 points from their 3 matches in the T20 World Cup so far. They will need to need to get to 6 points and hope that India lose their last match against Zimbabwe by 8 or more runs. They can also qualify if South Africa does not get more than 1 point from their last encounter against the Netherlands.

History favours Pakistan Pakistan has a clear advantage in terms of the history between the two. Pakistan recently defeated South Africa in T20s, winning both of their meetings in 2021 (at home and away). Pakistan has always won against South Africa in T20 World Cups even though it's been ten years since they last competed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pakistan vs South Africa: live-streaming details Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar will broadcast the match live. The toss, expected to be a crucial factor, will happen at 1 PM while the match will start at 1:30 PM.

SCG - a batting paradise The surface of the Sydney Cricket Ground often gives batsmen a decent chance to make some quick runs. The pitch might not benefit the pacers much in the early innings, but the spinners might be optimistic about their chances in the middle overs. Chasing would be the best strategy for winning the toss on this surface. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pakistan vs South Africa: Weather update Sydney is expected to experience an average temperature of 18°C, 39% humidity and a wind speed of 21 km/h on November 3. The game is not anticipated to be affected by rain.