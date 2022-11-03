PAK vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 Live: Pakistan score 50/4 in 8 overs at 6.12 RPO
Pak vs SA Match Live Updates: A crucial T20 World Cup 2022 match between Pakistan and South Africa will be played on November 3.
A highly-anticipated encounter between Pakistan and South Africa will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 3. After losing two of their last three games, Pakistan is in desperate need of a victory to keep their hopes of reaching the semifinals of the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2022 alive. South Africa is not under pressure to win because it stands second in Group 2 standings. However, the Proteas will be assured a place in the playoffs with a win over Pakistan.
Catch PAK vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 Live Updates here:
Pakistan score 50/4 in 8 overs at 6.12 RPO
Mohammad Haris 28(11)
Iftikhar Ahmed 4(5)
Mohammad Nawaz 5(7)
Anrich Nortje 2/10(2)
Lungi Ngidi 1/6 (2)
Wayne Parnell 1/10 (2)
CRR: 6.12
Pakistan score 43/4 in 7 overs at 6.14 RPO
Mohammad Haris 28(11)
Iftikhar Ahmed 2(3)
Mohammad Nawaz 0(1)
Anrich Nortje 2/10(2)
Lungi Ngidi 1/6 (2)
Wayne Parnell 1/10 (2)
CRR: 6.14
Nortje departs Shan Masood, Pakistan at 43/4 in 6.3 over.
Babar Azam falls, thanks to a brilliant catch from Rabada!
Babar Azam seems cautious, scoring just five off 16 balls so far.
Mohammad Haris is out after scoring a quickfire 28 off just 12 balls. Anrich Nortje takes the LBW wicket.
Mohammad Haris hit another six to reach 28 off just 11 balls.
Lungi Ngidi bowls a tight over and concedes just four runs in the fourth over.
Mohammad Haris scores 21 off just seven balls.
Mohammad Haris hits two sixes and a four to score 16 off just five balls.
Mohammad Haris hits it out of the park, first over-boundary of the match.
Rizwan is back to pavilion after hitting a four. South Africa draw first blood.
Rizwan scores the first boundary of the match, Pakistan are now five off two balls.
South Africa's Wayne Parnell starts the bowling as Pakistan's Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are out in the middle.
And the live encounter begins, Wayne Parnell bowls the first ball of the match to Mohamad Rizwan for 1
“We would have batted first as well, looks a bit dry, but there is some green. Batting first is an advantage, but we need to keep them down to a low score and then chase well. We have a great bunch of guys and have derived a lot of support and confidence from them. Two changes for us - one is a forced one with Miller missing out with an injury, Klaasen replaces him. Shamsi is in, he replaces Keshav Maharaj"
“We will bat. Put runs on the board and then place them under pressure in the chase. We will try and give our best and then move forward. One change for us - Fakhar misses out, Haris is in"
Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
South Africa have made 2 changes to their playing XI
1) Heinrich Klaasen replaces David Miller
2) Tabraiz Shamsi replaces Keshav Maharaj
Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out the match against South Africa due to a knee injury. Mohammad Haris comes in as the replacement for Fakhar.
The big question remains will Pakistan separate Babar and Rizwan at the top of the order.
Pakistan win the toss and decide to bat first. South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma says he would have chosen to bat first as well.
Pakistan currently have 2 points from their 3 matches in the T20 World Cup so far. They will need to need to get to 6 points and hope that India lose their last match against Zimbabwe by 8 or more runs. They can also qualify if South Africa does not get more than 1 point from their last encounter against the Netherlands.
Pakistan has a clear advantage in terms of the history between the two. Pakistan recently defeated South Africa in T20s, winning both of their meetings in 2021 (at home and away). Pakistan has always won against South Africa in T20 World Cups even though it's been ten years since they last competed.
Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar will broadcast the match live. The toss, expected to be a crucial factor, will happen at 1 PM while the match will start at 1:30 PM.
The surface of the Sydney Cricket Ground often gives batsmen a decent chance to make some quick runs. The pitch might not benefit the pacers much in the early innings, but the spinners might be optimistic about their chances in the middle overs. Chasing would be the best strategy for winning the toss on this surface.
Sydney is expected to experience an average temperature of 18°C, 39% humidity and a wind speed of 21 km/h on November 3. The game is not anticipated to be affected by rain.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
