Pakistan: 1 million illegal foreigners to be expelled by Jan 2024, says minister Jan Achakzai
More than 340,000 illegal migrants, particularly Afghans, have voluntarily left or been deported from Pakistan after the Pakistan caretaker government announced its decision to deport undocumented refugees on October 5
Islamabad: Terming illegal immigrants as "Aliens", Balochistan Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai has said that the second phase of a crackdown against illegal foreigners has been initiated and the government is planning to deport 1 million illegal foreigners by January 2024, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.