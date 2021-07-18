Pakistan: 15 Chinese officials join Dasu bus blast probe

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said the team, which arrived here on Friday, visited the incident site with security agency officials.On Wednesday, a passenger bus exploded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Upper Kohistan district, killing 13 people, including nine Chinese engineers. The explosion took place when the bus was on its way to Dasu.

