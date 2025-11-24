Pakistan: 3 security personnel killed in coordinated attack on Peshawar security headquarters

Two suicide bombers and a gunman launched a coordinated attack on the headquarters of a security force in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) in northwestern Pakistan, on Monday morning. The attack left three personnel dead and 11 other people wounded, according to news agency The Associated Press, citing police and emergency services.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province borders Afghanistan.

The assault occurred as security forces were preparing for their morning parade at the large facility situated centrally within the city, according to Peshawar Police Chief Saeed Ahmad.

He said that one assailant detonated his device at the main entrance to the provincial headquarters of the Federal Constabulary. The second bomber and an accomplice were subsequently shot dead by officers near the vehicle park.

Ahmad detailed that approximately 150 security personnel were on the open parade ground within the facility for morning drills when the attack took place. He confirmed that police had concluded three attackers were involved in the assault.

“The terrorists involved in today's attack were on foot and failed to reach the parade area, and a timely response by our forces prevented a much larger tragedy,” Ahmad told The Associated Press.

A security sweep has been completed, and authorities have collected samples of the body parts of the two suicide bombers for DNA testing. Police are currently investigating the incident to determine the identity and nationality of the three attackers.

Asim Khan, a spokesperson for the government-run Lady Reading Hospital, said that all 11 persons injured in the attack were currently in a stable condition.

Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif condemn attack Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in separate statements, condemned the attack in Peshawar, with Zardari calling it a “cowardly act by foreign-backed terrorists”, and Sharif saying the swift response of security forces prevented a larger tragedy. They offered condolences to the families of the victims.

No organisation immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, the Pakistani Taliban (Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP) have been widely blamed for similar previous assaults across the country, which has witnessed a sharp surge in militant attacks. The TTP is a distinct entity but maintains an alliance with the Afghan Taliban, which currently administers Afghanistan.

This latest attack comes less than a fortnight after a suicide bomber struck near a courthouse in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, detonating explosives next to a police vehicle and killing 12 people.

The ongoing violence has severely strained relations between Islamabad and the Taliban administration in Kabul, with Pakistan alleging that the Pakistani Taliban operates with impunity inside Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in 2021. The Pakistani government frequently accuses Afghanistan of ignoring cross-border incursions by militants.