Pakistan acknowledges India struck 7 additional targets in Operation Sindoor: Here’s what it reveals

A newly released Pakistani document has revealed previously undisclosed details about India’s precision strikes during last month’s four-day clashes, identifying at least seven previously unknown targets.

Advertisement

The document lists Indian strikes in Peshawar (Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa), Attock, Bahawalnagar, Chhor, Hyderabad (Sindh), Gujrat, and Jhang (Punjab).

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Bahawalnagar hosts an army cantonment, while Gujrat district houses Pakistan’s largest cantonment in Kharian. In Jhang district, the Shorkot cantonment lies adjacent to the Rafiqui airbase, which was also targeted by Indian missile strikes.

The Desert Warfare School of the Pakistan Army is based in the Chhor cantonment, and Hyderabad similarly contains a military cantonment, Hindustan Times reported.

Advertisement

These disclosures were part of Pakistan’s report on Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, launched in response to India’s Operation Sindoor.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives, India conducted calibrated strikes on 7 May, targeting four terror hubs in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

These precision strikes were aimed at dismantling cross-border terror infrastructure while deliberately avoiding Pakistani military bases and civilian areas.

The targets included the Sawai Nala camp in Muzaffarabad, the Lashkar-e-Taiba headquarters at Markaz Taiba in Muridke, and the Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters at Markaz Subhan in Bahawalpur.

Advertisement

In response to Pakistan’s escalation, marked by missile attacks and drone swarms directed at Indian military bases and civilian locations, the Indian Air Force retaliated by striking at least nine Pakistani airbases and four military radar installations.

On May 10, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that India and Pakistan had reached an agreement to cease all military actions and firing across land, air, and sea with immediate effect.

New Delhi has asserted that India’s intense retaliatory strikes on the same day compelled Pakistan to seek an end to the hostilities. India and Pakistan agreed to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) to his Indian counterpart.

(With inputs from agencies)