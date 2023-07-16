Pakistan: After demolition of Mari Mata Temple in Karachi, another Hindu temple attacked with rocket launchers in Sindh

In less than 24 hours after the 150-year-old Mari Mata Temple was demolished in Karachi, another Hindu temple in Pakistan became the target of vandalism.
A group of assailants attacked a Hindu temple with “rocket launchers" in Sindh’s Kashmore during the early hours of Sunday.
The 150-year-old Mari Mata Temple located in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar was demolished on Saturday.
In Kashmore, the assailants attacked the temple and the adjoining homes belonging to Hindus under the jurisdiction of the Ghouspur police station. They fired indiscriminately at the temple and homes. After the firing noise, a police unit led by Kashmore-Kandhkot SSP Irfan Sammo reached the scene.
The police said that the dacoits fired “rocket launchers" at the place of worship. Fortunately, the temple was closed during the attack. The police official added that the temple opens annually for religious services conducted by the Bagri community, the Dawn reported.
“The suspects fled from the scene after the attack. Police are conducting a search operation in the area," he said.
SSP Sammo estimated that there were eight to nine gunmen, whom they were tracking in the riverine areas.
Suresh, a member of the Bagri community, said that the “rocket launchers" fired by the dacoits failed to explode, resulting in no loss of life, the Dawn reported.
He called on the police to protect the community, saying the incident had left the residents in panic.
Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said it was alarmed by reports of “deteriorating law and order in the districts of Kashmore and Ghotki in Sindh, where some 30 members of the Hindu community — including women and children — have allegedly been held hostage by organised criminal gangs".
“Moreover, we have received disturbing reports that these gangs have threatened to attack the community’s sites of worship, using high-grade weapons," the commission said, calling on the Sindh Home Department to investigate the matter without delay.
