Pakistan airbase attack LIVE: Six militants attacked an air force training base in the central Pakistani area of Mianwali, Punjab on Saturday morning. According to the Reuters news agency, three militants were killed before they entered the base and the other three had been cornered. Three aircraft and a fuelling tanker have been damaged in the latest terror attack.
Check LIVE Updates on Pakistan airbase attack news here
Pakistan terror attack news LIVE updates: Analysts say militant groups gained confidence since the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan in 2021
Pakistan terror attack news LIVE updates: Analysts say militant groups have become emboldened by the return to power of the Taliban in neighbouring Afghanistan in 2021, as reported by AFP. Pakistan regularly accuses its neighbour of harbouring militants who plan and launch attacks from Afghan soil, a charge the Taliban government denies. Attacks in Punjab province, however, are rare.
Pakistan terror attack news LIVE updates: Who is TTP, who reportedly attacked the Pakistan Air base in Mianwali
Pakistan terror attack news LIVE updates: The TTP or Pakistani Taliban is allied with the Afghan Taliban, a separate group that seized power in Afghanistan in 2021 as the United States and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout. As per the Pakistani authorities, militants of TTP group have become emboldened while living openly in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of that country in 2021.
Pakistan terror attack news LIVE updates: TTP claims responsibility of the attack
Pakistan terror attack news LIVE updates: Tehreek-e Jihad (TTP), a Pakistan-based terror group has reportedly claimed the responsibility of the attack, Pakistani military said. The military said an operation is under way to clear the area.
Pakistan terror attack news LIVE updates: Pakistan Army's statement on Mianwali Training Air Base attack
Pakistan terror attack news LIVE updates: In a statement, the Pakistan Army said that the Mianwali Training Air Base of Pakistan Air Force was attacked by terrorists but soldiers foiled it by killing three of the attackers and cornering three others. "However, during the attack, some damage to three already grounded aircraft and a fuel bowser also occurred," the statement said. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The army said that three terrorists were “neutralised while entering the base while the remaining three terrorists have been cornered/isolated due to timely and effective response by the troops". A comprehensive joint clearance and combing operation is in the final stages to completely clear the area, it added. "Pakistan Armed Forces remain committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country at all costs," the army said.
Pakistan terror attack news LIVE updates: 14 troops were killed yesterday in Pakistan
Pakistan terror attack news LIVE updates: Today's attack on Pakistan Air Force Base came day after 14 troops were killed when their convoy came under attack in Balochistan province and six civilians died when a police van was targeted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, both on Friday.
Pakistan terror attack news LIVE updates: ‘Any attempt to undermine our security will meet with unwavering resistance’ says Anwaar ul Haq Kakar
The Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwaar ul Haq Kakar in a post on X wrote, “The valiant Pakistan Air Force has once again proven its mettle by thwarting a cowardly terrorist attack in Mianwali. Any attempt to undermine our security will meet with unwavering resistance. The nation stands with you and we salute your courage and resolve."
Pakistan terror attack news LIVE updates: Massive terror attack at Pakistan Air Force Base in Mianwali, 3 militants killed
Pakistan terror attack news LIVE updates: Six militants attacked an air force training base in the central Pakistani area of Mianwali, Punjab on Saturday morning. According to the Reuters news agency, three militants were killed before they entered the base and the other three had been cornered. Three aircraft and a fuelling tanker have been damaged in the latest terror attack.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!