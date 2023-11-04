Pakistan terror attack LIVE: Armed men storm Pakistan air base in Mianwali; Caretaker PM Kakar says ‘any attempt…’

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 12:37 PM IST

Pakistan airbase attack LIVE: Six militants stormed a Pakistani Airforce training base in Mianwali on Saturday, 3 of them dead. Three aircraft and a fuelling tanker have been damaged in the latest terror attack.