Pakistan Airlines cabin crew member goes missing in Canada, leaves note ‘Thank You, PIA’
A PIA cabin crew member, Maryam Raza, went missing in Canada after landing from Islamabad. She left a note saying 'Thank you, PIA'. This is the second case this year attributed to flexible Canadian asylum laws.
‘Thank you, PIA’, a cabin crew member of Pakistan International Airlines went missing after landing in Canada on PIA flight PK-782 from Islamabad. Maryam Raza was on duty and failed to report for her return flight PK-784 to Karachi from Toronto, Dawn reported.
