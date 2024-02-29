A PIA cabin crew member, Maryam Raza, went missing in Canada after landing from Islamabad. She left a note saying 'Thank you, PIA'. This is the second case this year attributed to flexible Canadian asylum laws.

‘Thank you, PIA’, a cabin crew member of Pakistan International Airlines went missing after landing in Canada on PIA flight PK-782 from Islamabad. Maryam Raza was on duty and failed to report for her return flight PK-784 to Karachi from Toronto, Dawn reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Authorities checked her hotel room and found her uniform with a note reading ‘Thank you, PIA’. She was assigned the flight from Islamabad to Toronto on Monday.

Maryam Raza joined the national flag carrier about 15 years ago. Notably, this is the second case this year. The airline's spokesman attributed the trend to the flexible Canadian law as it offers asylum after entering the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A similar incident took place last month when an air hostess failed to report for the return flight from Canada. At least seven PIA cabin crew members went missing in Canada last year while on duty, as per Dawn reports.

In January, an air hostess named Faiza Mukhtar arrived in Canada, but she did not show up for the return flight. The attendant was put on suspension a few years back due to allegations that she was involved in the smuggling of foreign currency and cell phones.

“On its scheduled return to the country, Ms Mukhtar did not turn up [in Toronto and the flight of the national flag carrier had to proceed without her," a PIA official said as quoted by Dawn. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also informed that a crew member who had absconded while on duty a few years ago has since relocated to Canada and is now advising other crew members to consider applying for asylum.

The PIA management has been coordinating with the Canadian authorities to avoid such incidents in future, he said.

