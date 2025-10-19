Pakistan and Afghanistan agree to immediate ceasefire post Doha talks — What we know

Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire following a round of negotiations in Doha, Qatar, after a week of deadly border clashes that killed dozens and wounded hundreds. The agreement comes as both sides commit to follow-up talks aimed at ensuring the ceasefire is sustainable and verifiable.

What prompted the ceasefire? The fighting along the 2,600-km (1,600-mile) border escalated after Islamabad demanded that Kabul rein in militants operating from Afghan territory, whom Pakistan says have carried out repeated attacks inside its borders.

"The Afghan regime must rein in the proxies who have sanctuaries in Afghanistan and are using Afghan soil to perpetrate heinous attacks inside Pakistan," said Pakistan Army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, during a graduation ceremony of cadets.

Militants have long sought to overthrow the Pakistani state and impose their strict interpretation of Islamic governance, prompting repeated military responses from Islamabad. A suicide attack near the border on Friday killed seven Pakistani soldiers and wounded 13.

Who mediated the talks? The Qatari foreign ministry confirmed that the ceasefire agreement was reached during negotiations mediated by Qatar and Turkey on Saturday. Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said Kabul’s delegation, led by Defence Minister Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob, arrived in Doha as promised.

Pakistan’s foreign office confirmed that Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif led discussions with representatives of the Afghan Taliban. "The talks will focus on immediate measures to end cross-border terrorism against Pakistan emanating from Afghanistan and restore peace and stability along the Pak-Afghan border," it said.

What does the ceasefire entail? The Qatari statement said both sides agreed to hold follow-up meetings in the coming days "to ensure the sustainability of the ceasefire and verify its implementation in a reliable and sustainable manner."

However, tensions remain. The Afghan government claimed that Pakistan conducted airstrikes in Afghanistan hours after the ceasefire, targeting civilians. Kabul reserved the right to respond but directed Afghan fighters not to retaliate in order to respect the negotiations.

What are the wider consequences? The military strikes have already impacted sports and public life. Afghanistan withdrew from the Twenty20 international tri-series in Pakistan following the death of three local cricketers, reportedly due to military strikes in Paktika province, according to the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar defended the operations, stating on X that strikes hit "verified" militant camps and that over 100 militants were killed, most linked to Friday’s suicide attack. He rejected claims that civilians were targeted, adding that militants attempted multiple attacks inside Pakistan during the ceasefire.

What remains uncertain in Pakistan-Afghanistan understanding? While the immediate ceasefire is a step towards reducing violence, the Taliban and Pakistan continue to trade accusations. The Taliban deny providing havens for militants, accusing Pakistan of sheltering Islamic State-linked groups to undermine Afghanistan's stability. Islamabad rejects these claims.

The situation remains fragile, with follow-up talks seen as critical to maintaining peace along one of the region’s most volatile borders.