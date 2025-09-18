Pakistan and Saudi Arabia sign defence pact amid tensions in Middle East: Here's what we know

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia formally signed a mutual defence pact on September 17 amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, according to a Reuters report. The agreement was signed during Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s state visit to Riyadh. Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed the deal.

The move significantly strengthens the decades-long security partnership between the two countries and comes as Gulf Arab states grow increasingly wary of the reliability of the United States as their longstanding security guarantor, the report added.

Notably, Israel attacked Qatar last week, intensifying such concerns.

Why did Pakistan and Saudi Arabia sign a deal? “This agreement is a culmination of years of discussions. This is not a response to specific countries or specific events but an institutionalization of longstanding and deep cooperation between our two countries,” a senior Saudi official told Reuters when asked about its timing.

Reportedly, Israel's airstrikes on Doha, intended to kill Hamas leaders during ceasefire discussions mediated by Qatar, infuriated Arab countries.

The deal also comes as Gulf monarchies look to balance ties with both Israel and Iran to resolve longstanding security concerns. Notably, Qatar has been hit by both nations this year amid the ongoing Gaza crisis.

What about Saudi Arabia's relationship with India? The senior Saudi official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, acknowledged the need to balance relations with Pakistan's rival, India, also a nuclear power.

“Our relationship with India is more robust than it has ever been. We will continue to grow this relationship and seek to contribute to regional peace whichever way we can.”

Will Pakistan provide nuclear protection too? Asked whether Pakistan would be obliged to provide Saudi Arabia with a nuclear umbrella under the pact, the official said: “This is a comprehensive defensive agreement that encompasses all military means.”

Pakistani state television showed Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto ruler, embracing after signing the agreement. In attendance was Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, regarded as the country's most powerful person.

“This agreement, which reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieving security and peace in the region and the world, aims to develop aspects of defense cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression. The agreement states that any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both,” a statement from the Pakistani prime minister's office said.