As Pakistan on Saturday hiked petrol price by ₹3, it will now cost ₹147.83 per litre in the country. According to a notification by the Finance Division, besides petrol, an increase in other petroleum products will also be enforced starting January 16, reported Geo News.

The hike in prices comes amid the rising petroleum prices in the international market.

With an increase, the high-speed diesel (HSD), will now cost Rs144.62 per litre. In addition, kerosene will cost ₹3 more and will thus be priced at ₹116.48 per litre, while light diesel oil will become ₹3.33 dearer to cost ₹114.54 per litre, reported Geo News.

The new petroleum prices will come into effect from January 16.

Earlier, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended a ₹5.52 per litre increase in the price of petrol and ₹6.19 per litre in HSD prices, reported Geo News.

"The petroleum products are showing fourth straight weekly gain and witnessed an increase of 6.2 per cent just in last week in the international market," the statement read.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.