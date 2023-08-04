Pakistan approves security pact with US, paving way for military hardware procurement1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 07:21 AM IST
Pakistan silent nod to security pact with US; may procure military hardware from Washington DC. (99 characters)
Pakistan-US ties: In a significant move, the federal cabinet has silently given nod to the security pact with the United States that may pave the way for Pakistan to procure military hardware from Washington DC, according to a report published by The Express Tribune.