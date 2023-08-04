Pakistan-US ties: In a significant move, the federal cabinet has silently given nod to the security pact with the United States that may pave the way for Pakistan to procure military hardware from Washington DC, according to a report published by The Express Tribune.

On Wednesday, official sources informed The Express Tribune that the Pakistan cabinet through a circulation summary gave its approval for signing the Communication Interoperability and Security Memorandum of Agreement, known as the CIS-MOA between Pakistan and the US.

The CIS-MOA first was signed between the Joint Staff Headquarters of Pakistan and the US Department of Defence in October 2005 for 15 years. However, the agreement expired in 2020, ANI reported.

“The CIS-MOA is a foundational agreement that the US signs with its allies and countries with which it wants to maintain close military and defence ties. It also provides legal cover to the US Department of Defence for ensuring the sale of military equipment and hardware to other countries," the website read.

The security pact between Pakistan and the US indicates that the United States might sell some military hardware to Pakistan in the coming years, as per The Express Tribune reports.

In July this year, Pakistan and the United States agreed to enhance their bilateral ties in the defence field. A meeting was held between a top American general and Pakistan's army chief General Asim Munir to discuss the matter. They discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and defence cooperation between the two nations.

“The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s successes in (the) fight against terrorism and Pakistan’s continued efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region," the statement said.

It stated that both sides reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields.

(With ANI inputs)