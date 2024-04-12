Pakistan Army soldiers storm police station in Bahawalnagar, thrash cops for arresting commando; videos spark outrage
Punjab police detain three civilians, prompting army raid on police station in Bahawalnagar. Four policemen suspended for alleged torture and extortion. Punjab Police and Pakistan Army refute rumors of conflict, call for cooperation against criminals and fake propaganda on social media.
The Pakistan Army has allegedly assaulted police officers and targeted a police station following a dispute over the seizure of an allegedly illegal weapon from a member of a soldier's family in Punjab's Bahawalnagar district. The incident has sparked widespread outrage after videos of the incident went viral on social media.