Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir backs terror groups operating in Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has backed terror groups operating in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that what India describes as terrorism is a “legitimate struggle” and that Pakistan will continue providing political, diplomatic, and moral support to the Kashmiri people.

Munir made the remarks while addressing a passing out parade at the Pakistan Naval Academy on Saturday, when he also said that India has “twice undertaken acts of unprovoked aggression against Pakistan” and the onus of any future escalation “will squarely lie with the aggressor”.

Also Read | Pakistan condemns US strike on Iran days after Munir visited President Trump

The speech was reminiscent of Munir’s remarks at an Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad on April 16, less than a week before the Pahalgam terror attack, when he described Kashmir as the “jugular vein” of Pakistan and said Islamabad will continue backing the struggle against “Indian occupation”.

There was no immediate response from Indian officials to Munir’s latest remarks. Munir’s previous remarks on Kashmir have been rubbished by the external affairs ministry.

“What India tends to term as terrorism is in fact the legitimate struggle as per the international conventions. Those who endeavoured to subdue the will of Kashmiri people and sought conflict elimination instead of resolution have made it more relevant and pronounced through their own actions,” Munir said while addressing the gathering in Karachi that included top military officers, civilian officials, and diplomats.

“We stand firm with the Kashmiri people for their right of self-determination for the resolution of the internationally recognised long-standing dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the people of Kashmir,” he added.

Also Read | Memes flood social media as Trump to host Pakistan’s Asim Munir at White House

Munir contended that “regional peace will forever remain elusive” and there would be “perpetual danger of conflict in South Asia” without the “just and peaceful resolution” of the Kashmir issue.

Paying tribute to those who are struggling for “the right of self-determination”, Munir said: “Pakistan will always continue to provide political, diplomatic and moral support to the valiant people of…Jammu and Kashmir.”

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to target terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. This triggered four days of intense clashes, with both sides using drones, missiles, and long-range weapons, before they reached an understanding to halt military actions on May 10.

Munir claimed India’s leadership had “twice undertaken acts of unprovoked aggression against Pakistan” in recent years, under the “pretext of counter terrorism”. He was referring to the clashes in May and the cross-border air strike carried out by India in response to the Pulwama suicide bombing in 2019 that killed 40 Indian troopers. At that time, both sides had briefly engaged in aerial battles and skirmishes.