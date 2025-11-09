Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir due for another promotion? Reports suggest he'll be the next Chief of Defence soon

Pakistan Army Chief Syed Asim Munir is due for another promotion, his second this year. According to a Dawn report, Munir is likely to assume a newly created role of Chief of Defence Forces as part of Pakistan's proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment.

Advertisement

Days after the India-Pakistan conflict in May, Munir was promoted to Field Marshal by the Pakistani government.

According to the report, the draft amendment had been approved by the Pakistan cabinet and was tabled in the Senate on Saturday, which has referred it to the National Assembly and Senate standing committees on law and justice for joint review.

During discussions, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar reportedly clarified that the office of the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) would be abolished from November 27, once the current incumbent's term ends.

Pakistan's General Sahir Shamshad Mirza currently holds the office.

Referring to Mirza as a “hero,” Tarar clarified that the Parliament cannot even consider depriving him of the role during his tenure. “It will be abolished after his appointment ends.”

Advertisement

Tarar said that no new appointments would be made to the position since the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) would assume the role of Chief of Defence Forces, thereby consolidating the top command structure under Munir's leadership.

The law minister explained that the bill also formally acknowledges General Munir's title of Field Marshal, describing it as “a title, not a rank, not an appointment as such.”

He noted that the title is honorary and for life, similar to distinctions like Marshal of the Air Force or Admiral of the Fleet in other countries.

“Where the federal government promotes a member of the armed forces to the rank of Field Marshal, Marshal of the Air Force or Admiral of the Fleet, such officer shall retain the rank, privileges and remain in uniform for life,” the minister added while reading from the bill.

Advertisement

He further said that it was made clear that only Parliament, not the Prime Minister, would have the power to revoke or cancel the title.

According to the Dawn report, quoting the law minister, the Prime Minister would not have the authority to revoke or cancel the title of Field Marshal; that power would rest solely with the Pakistani Parliament.

The proposed amendment has also provoked a political debate.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said it supports amendments to Article 243 related to the armed forces but opposes any rollback of provincial autonomy under the 18th Amendment.

The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have also criticised the bill, with PTI calling it an "attack on Parliament", Dawn reported.

Advertisement

As per Dawn's report, the joint law committees of both Houses are set to reconvene on Sunday to continue deliberations on the proposed amendment.