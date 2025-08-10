Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir makes nuclear threat from US soil: ‘If we think we are going down, we’ll take…’

Also Read | Pakistan Army Chief Munir visits US again, 2 months after lunch with Trump

Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, who on Sunday visited Washington for the second time in a span of two months, threatened to plunge the region into a nuclear war if Islamabad faces an existential threat.

"We are a nuclear nation, if we think we are going down, we’ll take half the world down with us,” reported ThePrint, quoting Field Marshal Asim Munir as saying.

Munir made the threatening comment during a black-tie dinner hosted by businessman Adnan Asad, who is the honorary consul in Tampa.

Asim Munir on Indus Waters Treaty Further raking up the issue of Indus Waters Treaty, Munir said that India’s decision to place it in abeyance could put 250 million at risk of starvation.

“We will wait for India to build a dam, and when it does so, phir 10 missile sey faarigh kar dengey [we will destroy it with 10 missiles].”

“The Indus river is not the Indians’ family property. Humein missilon ki kami nahin hai, al-Hamdulillah [we have no shortage of missiles, Praise be to God],” ThePrint further quoted Munir as saying.

The Indus Waters Treaty was put in abeyance after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in April 2025. Following that, Pakistan has written multiple letters to India, asking it to review its decision on the treaty.

Munir addresses Pakistani diaspora Meanwhile, addressing Pakistani community during the US visit, Asim Munir claimed that there is no sympathy for terrorists and they will have to face justice with full force.

“The devotion and commitment of overseas Pakistanis to their beloved homeland is an open fact. Our 64 percent young population is full of immense potential, which will play a key role in building the future.”

According to Dawn News, the Army Chief told the Pakistani diaspora that his second visit within two months marks a new dimension in Pak-US relations.

‘Failed Marshal’ Reacting to Munir's threat, Shiv Sena UBT's Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi called him the 'Failed Marshal'

“The Failed Marshal of Pakistan is talking about taking half the world down by launching a nuclear attack on India. And our BCCI &GoI want India team to play cricket with Pakistan team. Junk the Aman ki Asha. Dump your revenue sharing model! ! Call off the Asia Cup!,” Chaturvedi said in a post on X.

While speaking to PTI, Chaturvedi stated it also becomes imperative that the IAEA steps in and takes control of their nuclear weapons because they are in the control of an absolutely maniacal person who is threatening India from the soil of America.

Asim Munir interacts with political and military leadership During his second visit to US, which comes two months after President Donald Trump hosted him for a private dinner, Munir, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), engaged in high-level interactions with senior political and military leadership.

He attended the Retirement Ceremony of outgoing US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Michael E. Kurilla.

Munir also held talks with US Joint Chiefs of Staff General John Dan Caine and invited him to visit Pakistan.