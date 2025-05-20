Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir elevated to Field Marshal rank for ‘successful’ leadership in conflict with India

Days after Pakistan failed in breaching the Indian defence system and dialed India for an agreement, Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir was elevated to the rank of Field Marshal for “successfully” leading the armed forces in the conflict with India, as per a report by Geo TV.

Asim Munir was promoted to Air Marshal rank after the Pakistan Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved a proposal to promote Army chief General Asim Munir.

The decision was taken for his "exemplary role" in the conflict with India, state-run PTV said.

The Pakistan government, in a statement, said, “The federal government has approved the promotion of General Syed Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal. The decision was made during a meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.”

Asim Munir came out of shadows just before the Pahalgam terror attack when he dubbed Kashmir as the ‘jugular vein’ of Pakistan and just a day before the Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, he declared, “Let there be no ambiguity. Any military misadventure by India will be met with a swift, resolute and notch-up response.”

In 2018, Asim Munir became the director general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) but got into conflict with then Prime Minister Imran Khan. It was Asim Munir who approached Imran Khan and tried to expose his wife, Bushra Bibi in a corruption case. In 2019, he was removed.