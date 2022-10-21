Pakistan Army chief Gen Bajwa will retire next month: Report2 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2022, 05:47 PM IST
According to media reports, Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will not extend his service and retire next month
According to media reports, Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will not extend his service and retire next month
Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Friday that he is retiring in another five weeks and will not be seeking an extension in service, according to a media report.