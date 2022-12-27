Pakistan is reportedly selling the country’s embassy in Washington and has received three bidders for the purchase, a report on Pakistani newspaper Dawn read. The report quoted diplomats familiar with the matter and said that the highest bidden for the real estate is a Jewish group.

The report has further stated that at $6.8 million, the Jewish group remains the front runners int he race. It has been reported that the group wants to build a synagogue in the Pakistan's Embassy building in Washington.

Pakistan is selling off a building that once was home to the country's defence section from the mid 1950s to early 2000s in Washington. However, the diplomatic status of the building was revoked in 2018 as it had become non-functional, thereby becoming liable to local taxes.

The second highest bidder to the property sale is an Indian Realty group at $5million, closely followed by a Pakistani realtor at $4 million, the report stated.

It is to be noted that only the old Embassy building is up for sale.

Back homes, Pakistan is facing severe economic crisis and this move is being seen as a way to remedy some of the ‘crunch’.

Pakistan embassy officials told Dawn that one of the country’s three diplomatic properties in Washington - a building on the prestigious R Street NW - was up for sale.

“We should follow this tradition, also because it will create a lot of goodwill in an influential American community, which wants to use it as a place of worship," a Pakistani realtor reportedly said.

The diplomatic building on the R Street NW in Washington has never been renovated. Embassy officials in Washington are consulting an appraiser to assess whether the building should be sold as it is or after some renovation, the report added. “We are in no rush, and we will conclude a deal only if it benefits Pakistan," the embassy official said. The country’s cabinet has approved the sale.

Pakistan’s debt has jumped to a record high of PKR 60 trillion. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had made promises to curb the debt while blaming his predecessors for throwing the country into the crisis.

On Monday, Pakistan’s Cabinet Committee on Privatisation asked the privatisation commission to appoint a financial adviser to lease the Roosevelt Hotel site in New York. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting.