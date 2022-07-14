Home / News / World / Pakistan: Bakra mandi on land allotted to build Indian equivalent of IIT
Pakistan: Bakra mandi on land allotted to build Indian equivalent of IIT
1 min read.02:18 PM ISTLivemint
Land allocated in the year 2013 to build the Indian equivalent of an IIT in Pakistan has instead turned into a bakra mandi which draws attention to the sorry state of education in the country
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Highlighting the sorry state of higher education in Pakistan, the former chairman of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the former vice-chancellor of the Information Technology University recently posted pictures from the land that was nine years ago allocated to build an Indian equivalent of Indian Institute of Technology but which now has become a ‘bakra mandi’ (a market to sell and purchase goats).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Highlighting the sorry state of higher education in Pakistan, the former chairman of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the former vice-chancellor of the Information Technology University recently posted pictures from the land that was nine years ago allocated to build an Indian equivalent of Indian Institute of Technology but which now has become a ‘bakra mandi’ (a market to sell and purchase goats).
Dr Umar Saif, taking to his Twitter handle wrote, “In 2013, we set out to build a little MIT for Pakistan. It had all the ingredients of becoming the equivalent of IIT in India. … and today, the site marked for its campus has been turned into a Bakra Mandi," further adding in Urdu, “We all should be ashamed."
Dr Umar Saif, taking to his Twitter handle wrote, “In 2013, we set out to build a little MIT for Pakistan. It had all the ingredients of becoming the equivalent of IIT in India. … and today, the site marked for its campus has been turned into a Bakra Mandi," further adding in Urdu, “We all should be ashamed."
Stating that the institute was visualised as an equivalent of IIT and a smaller version of the reputed Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Dr Saif, who is also an advisor for the United Nations Development Programme, said the technology institute did not come up despite the land being allocated for the main campus.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Stating that the institute was visualised as an equivalent of IIT and a smaller version of the reputed Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Dr Saif, who is also an advisor for the United Nations Development Programme, said the technology institute did not come up despite the land being allocated for the main campus.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In an article written some years back, Saif had recalled that in 2011, the then Chief Minister of Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif had asked him to head the Punjab Information Technology Board and set up a world-class IT university in Punjab. The Information Technology University (ITU) was established in 2013 and Saif became its founding Vice Chancellor.
In an article written some years back, Saif had recalled that in 2011, the then Chief Minister of Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif had asked him to head the Punjab Information Technology Board and set up a world-class IT university in Punjab. The Information Technology University (ITU) was established in 2013 and Saif became its founding Vice Chancellor.
Several reports suggest that many higher education institutions in Pakistan are faced with the threat of closing down due to the curtailment in funding. Successive governments in Pakistan have decreased the budget marked for education, triggering a crisis.
Several reports suggest that many higher education institutions in Pakistan are faced with the threat of closing down due to the curtailment in funding. Successive governments in Pakistan have decreased the budget marked for education, triggering a crisis.