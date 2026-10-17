Pakistan, Bangladesh among 10 worst hunger-hit countries: Which other nations are on the list?

Pakistan remains among the 10 countries facing the world’s most severe food crises, as persistent poverty, climate-related disasters, and declining humanitarian assistance leave millions struggling to access adequate food, according to a report by international humanitarian organisation Action Against Hunger, as reported by Dawn.
The report, Ten Largest Global Food Crises, released ahead of World Food Day, estimates that 10.6 million people in Pakistan will require humanitarian assistance in 2026.
The findings underscore the challenges facing vulnerable households despite ongoing recovery efforts and improvements in some economic indicators.
The report identifies the following countries as experiencing the world’s largest food crises:
- Nigeria
- Democratic Republic of Congo
- Sudan
- Yemen
- Myanmar
- Bangladesh
- Pakistan
- South Sudan
- Syria
Globally, around 177 million people live in these 10 countries, where hunger is particularly concentrated.
Acute hunger has doubled over the past decade, affecting approximately 266 million people across 47 countries.
In Pakistan, rising food prices, increasing living costs, unemployment, declining household incomes and economic instability have weakened families’ ability to afford essential food, according to ANI.
Unfavourable agricultural prices have further undermined livelihoods, leaving low-income households particularly vulnerable.
As humanitarian funding falls short of growing needs, families are increasingly resorting to distress measures, including cutting meals, selling productive assets and withdrawing children from school to cope with financial pressures.
While these measures may provide temporary relief, they risk deepening poverty, worsening malnutrition and disrupting children's education.
They can also leave households less equipped to withstand future economic and environmental shocks.
The food crisis is compounded by inadequate access to healthcare, nutrition programmes, clean drinking water, sanitation and social protection, particularly in rural and disaster-affected areas, Dawn reported.
With humanitarian resources failing to keep pace with the scale of need, vulnerable families face growing difficulties in accessing basic necessities and rebuilding their livelihoods amid worsening economic conditions.
Climate change remains a major threat to Pakistan’s food security. Repeated floods, droughts, heatwaves, glacial lake outburst floods and unpredictable monsoon rainfall have damaged infrastructure, reduced agricultural output and disrupted livestock-based livelihoods, according to Dawn.
These recurring disasters due to climate change place additional pressure on already vulnerable communities.
Pakistan ranked 106th among 122 countries in the 2026 Global Hunger Index, scoring 25.5 and falling in the “serious” hunger category. The report, published by Welthungerhilfe, Ruhr University Bochum’s institute and Helvetas, flagged worsening food insecurity driven by economic instability, climate shocks and global conflicts, Dawn reported.
With inputs from ANI.
Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.<br> <br> Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.<br> <br> He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.<br><br> One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.<br> <br> For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.<br> <br>He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.<br><br> Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.<br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.<br> <br>For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.
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