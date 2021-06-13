Pakistan has placed India in a list of 26 countries under strict travel restrictions to check the spread of Covid-19 infections in the country. Travellers from these nations will be allowed to visit Pakistan under specific guidelines from the country's Covid management authority.

The National Command and Operation centre, which looks after measures to contain the pandemic in Pakistan, has revised air and land travel categories with immediate effect, placing India in the stringent 'C category', Dawn reported.

"Countries in A category are exempted from the mandatory Covid-19 test, travellers from areas in B category require a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that must be taken within 72 hours of the travel date while countries in C category are restricted and people can travel only under specific NCOC guidelines," an official of the Pakistan's Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) said.

The 26 countries placed in the C category include India, Iran, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indonesia, Iraq, the Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Tunisia, Bolivia, Chile, Columbia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Namibia, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, and Uruguay.

Apart from the nations in "C category", the rest have been included in the "B category". Passengers from countries in the latter category will be required to present a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours from the travel date.

This development comes as Pakistan reported 1,194 new cases and 57 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

(With agency inputs)

