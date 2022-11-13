Pakistan bans official Oscar entry Joyland for ‘highly objectionable materials’

Though many actors and social media users have criticised the ban as well. In a Twitter thread, actor Sarwat Gilani slammed the Pakistani authorities for caving into pressure from ‘some malicious people’. Using the hashtag #ReleaseJoyland, she wrote, “Shameful that a Pakistani film made by 200 Pakistanis over 6 years that got standing ovations from Toronto to Cairo to Cannes is being hindered in its own country. Don’t take away this moment of pride and joy from our people! No one’s forcing anyone to watch it! So don’t force anyone to not watch it either! Pakistani viewers are smart enough to know what they want to watch or not. Let Pakistanis decide! Don’t insult their intelligence and our hard work!"

