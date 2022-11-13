Pakistan bans official Oscar entry Joyland for ‘highly objectionable materials’

Pakistani filmmaker Saim Sadiq's critically-acclaimed film 'Joyland' has been banned by the country's authorities as they alleged that the movie contains "highly objectionable material".
Pakistani filmmaker Saim Sadiq's critically-acclaimed film 'Joyland' has been banned by the country's authorities as they alleged that the movie contains "highly objectionable material".
The following move by the authorities arrived months after a certificate was issued clearing the movie for public viewing.
The following move by the authorities arrived months after a certificate was issued clearing the movie for public viewing.
As per details, Joyland is the country's official entry for the 2023 Academy Awards and has been acclaimed world over in film festivals.
As per details, Joyland is the country's official entry for the 2023 Academy Awards and has been acclaimed world over in film festivals.
The film was granted the certificate for screening by the government on 17 August, reported Hindustan Times, though the objections were recently raised over its contents.
The film was granted the certificate for screening by the government on 17 August, reported Hindustan Times, though the objections were recently raised over its contents.
To avoid a backlash by conservative elements of the country, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting banned the film.
To avoid a backlash by conservative elements of the country, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting banned the film.
“Written complaints were received that the film contains highly objectionable material which do not conform with the social values and moral standards of our society and is clearly repugnant to the norms of ‘decency and morality’ as laid down in Section 9 of the Motion Picture Ordinance, 1979," HT quoted Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's notification of November 11.
“Written complaints were received that the film contains highly objectionable material which do not conform with the social values and moral standards of our society and is clearly repugnant to the norms of ‘decency and morality’ as laid down in Section 9 of the Motion Picture Ordinance, 1979," HT quoted Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's notification of November 11.
Joyland is Saim Sadiq's directorial debut and was supposed to release in theatres across the country on 18 November.
Joyland is Saim Sadiq's directorial debut and was supposed to release in theatres across the country on 18 November.
Accroding to details, the film follows a patriarchal family, craving for the birth of a baby boy to continue the family line. The family's youngest son, the protagonist, secretly joins an erotic dance theatre and falls for a trans woman.
Accroding to details, the film follows a patriarchal family, craving for the birth of a baby boy to continue the family line. The family's youngest son, the protagonist, secretly joins an erotic dance theatre and falls for a trans woman.
Joyland features an ensemble cast of Sania Saeed, Ali Junejo, Alina Khan, Sarwat Gilani, Rasti Farooq, Salmaan Peerzada and Sohail Sameer.
Joyland features an ensemble cast of Sania Saeed, Ali Junejo, Alina Khan, Sarwat Gilani, Rasti Farooq, Salmaan Peerzada and Sohail Sameer.
Apart from authorities, religious hardliners in the country have criticised the film, calling it ‘against Islam’. The only senator of hardline Jamaat-e-Islami in the Pakistan Senate Mushtaq Ahmad Khan tweeted, “Pakistan is an Islamic country and no law, ideology or activity can be allowed against."
Apart from authorities, religious hardliners in the country have criticised the film, calling it ‘against Islam’. The only senator of hardline Jamaat-e-Islami in the Pakistan Senate Mushtaq Ahmad Khan tweeted, “Pakistan is an Islamic country and no law, ideology or activity can be allowed against."
Though many actors and social media users have criticised the ban as well. In a Twitter thread, actor Sarwat Gilani slammed the Pakistani authorities for caving into pressure from ‘some malicious people’. Using the hashtag #ReleaseJoyland, she wrote, “Shameful that a Pakistani film made by 200 Pakistanis over 6 years that got standing ovations from Toronto to Cairo to Cannes is being hindered in its own country. Don’t take away this moment of pride and joy from our people! No one’s forcing anyone to watch it! So don’t force anyone to not watch it either! Pakistani viewers are smart enough to know what they want to watch or not. Let Pakistanis decide! Don’t insult their intelligence and our hard work!"
Though many actors and social media users have criticised the ban as well. In a Twitter thread, actor Sarwat Gilani slammed the Pakistani authorities for caving into pressure from ‘some malicious people’. Using the hashtag #ReleaseJoyland, she wrote, “Shameful that a Pakistani film made by 200 Pakistanis over 6 years that got standing ovations from Toronto to Cairo to Cannes is being hindered in its own country. Don’t take away this moment of pride and joy from our people! No one’s forcing anyone to watch it! So don’t force anyone to not watch it either! Pakistani viewers are smart enough to know what they want to watch or not. Let Pakistanis decide! Don’t insult their intelligence and our hard work!"
Joyland became the first Pakistani film to be screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. It also won the Un Certain Regard Jury Prize and Queer Palm award. Also, the movie was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Busan International Film Festival.
Joyland became the first Pakistani film to be screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. It also won the Un Certain Regard Jury Prize and Queer Palm award. Also, the movie was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Busan International Film Festival.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.