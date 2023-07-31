Throughout its history, Pakistan has been confronted with the challenges of terrorism and sectarian violence. However, the landscape of security threats intensified after the September 11 attacks in the United States in 2001. The emergence of al-Qaeda and Taliban militants, seeking refuge in Pakistan after their retreat from Afghanistan, posed a significant danger to the nation's stability.

High-profile political figures became prime targets of their violent actions. The list includes Benazir Bhutto, Shahbaz Bhatti and Haroon Bilour. Let’s take a look at major blasts in Pakistan that have taken place in 2023.

January

The Pakistani Taliban took responsibility for a devastating suicide bomb attack on a police post in the northern region of Pakistan, resulting in the loss of three police officers, Reuters reported. This incident comes after the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, announced in November that it would no longer observe the previously agreed-upon ceasefire with the Pakistani government, leading to escalated tensions in the region.

February

In Balochistan's Kohlu area, two Pakistan Army soldiers lost their lives due to an explosion caused by an improvised explosive device (IED), DAWN reported while citing a statement from the military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The incident occurred during a sanitisation operation, based on credible intelligence, with the aim to prevent terrorists from carrying out any actions freely in the Kohlu area.

March

a suicide attack targeted a Balochistan Constabulary van in Dhadar tehsil of the Kacchi district in Bolan. In this blast on the Kambri bridge, nine lives were lost, including eight policemen and one civilian, DAWN reported. The incident affected the area near the border of Sibi and Kachhi districts. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah confirmed the details of the tragic event.

April

In Quetta, two roadside bombs were detonated hours apart, targeting police vehicles and resulting in a tragic loss of life and injuries to civilians. The first attack occurred in Balochistan province's capital, claiming the lives of two police officers and two innocent civilians. Additionally, at least 15 people were injured in this initial explosion, Al Jazeera reported.

Hours later, another bomb went off near a police vehicle in the city, leading to four people being wounded, including a young girl, and the loss of one more civilian's life. The total number of wounded reached 22, with the majority being civilian pedestrians caught in the tragic incidents.

May

A security facility in southwestern Pakistan fell victim to an attack, resulting in the deaths of at least 13 people, including soldiers. The assault occurred on a Frontier Corps camp situated in the Muslim Bagh region of northern Balochistan, Al Jazeera reported.

June

a suicide bomber executed an attack, aiming to target a paramilitary convoy in southwestern Pakistan. The explosion resulted in the death of at least one police officer while five others sustained injuries. After the blast, authorities discovered the remains of a female bomber at the scene in the city of Turbat, Associated Press reported.

July

In Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, a devastating blast during a religious gathering resulted in the tragic loss of at least 40 lives, with an additional 135 individuals sustaining injuries, Bloomberg reported.

The incident occurred in the Bajaur area, which shares its borders with Afghanistan. Among the injured, many are in critical condition while there has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack so far.