Pakistan: Biggest blasts, suicide bomb attacks so far in 20233 min read 31 Jul 2023, 11:05 AM IST
Let's have a look at some of the biggest blasts and suicide bomb attacks in Pakistan in 2023.
Throughout its history, Pakistan has been confronted with the challenges of terrorism and sectarian violence. However, the landscape of security threats intensified after the September 11 attacks in the United States in 2001. The emergence of al-Qaeda and Taliban militants, seeking refuge in Pakistan after their retreat from Afghanistan, posed a significant danger to the nation's stability.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×