comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 11 2023 14:46:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.9 1.04%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 264 2.03%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 591.15 1.32%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 242.4 0.85%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 433.75 0.84%
Business News/ News / World/  Pakistan blast: Bombing in Peshawar kills one, several others wounded; Pakistani Taliban claims responsibility
Back

One security force personnel was killed and several other people were injured in a bomb blast in Pakistan's Peshawar on Monday. The bomb blast had targeted a vehicle of the security forces near a hospital complex. Rescue of injured people is still going on.  

The bomb blast also injured eight people, which included five paramilitary force personnel, a senior police official. The attack took place on personnel of the Frontier Corps (FC) in front of Prime Hospital on Warsak Road in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Later, the Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. The improvised explosive device went off near an FC van that was driving along the key Warsak Road in Peshawar.

The blast was planned by the use of an improvised explosive device(IED), said Warsak Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Arshad Khan. He said that the attack had injured five FC officials and three civilians. The police have initiated the investigation in the matter and the nature of the blast is yet to be confirmed.

According to the initial investigation reports, the attack was not the result of suicide blast, said Peshawar City Police Chief Ashfaq Anwar. He also agreed to the possibility of the attack being the result of explosive item.

Rising attacks by TTP on Pakistani forces

The wounded people were taken to the Peshawar military hospital for treatment. The outlawed Pakistani Taliban is also known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP. Over few days, there has been an increase in the number of attacks by the terror group on Pakistani security forces. The increase in the number of attacks was observed since pulling out of a unilateral cease-fire agreement with the government in November last year.

TTP is a separate group, but are allied with the Afghan Taliban, who took over Afghanistan in August 2021, following the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces from the country. The Afghanistan takeover gave an upper edge to TTP, who now began to carry out attacks near the Afghan border more frequently. On the other side, Pakistani military claims that it has cleared much of the northwest of militants. These claims fall short against the rising number of attacks by Pakistani Taliban. There is also concern about the regrouping of Pakistani Taliban in the area.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 11 Sep 2023, 02:55 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App