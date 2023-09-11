Pakistan blast: Bombing in Peshawar kills one, several others wounded; Pakistani Taliban claims responsibility1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 02:31 PM IST
Bomb blast targets security forces vehicle near hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, injuring 8 people.
One security force personnel was killed and several other people were injured in a bomb blast in Pakistan's Peshawar on Monday. The bomb blast had targeted a vehicle of the security forces near a hospital complex. Rescue of injured people is still going on.
