One security force personnel was killed and several other people were injured in a bomb blast in Pakistan's Peshawar on Monday. The bomb blast had targeted a vehicle of the security forces near a hospital complex. Rescue of injured people is still going on.

The bomb blast also injured eight people, which included five paramilitary force personnel, a senior police official. The attack took place on personnel of the Frontier Corps (FC) in front of Prime Hospital on Warsak Road in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Later, the Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. The improvised explosive device went off near an FC van that was driving along the key Warsak Road in Peshawar.

The blast was planned by the use of an improvised explosive device(IED), said Warsak Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Arshad Khan. He said that the attack had injured five FC officials and three civilians. The police have initiated the investigation in the matter and the nature of the blast is yet to be confirmed.

According to the initial investigation reports, the attack was not the result of suicide blast, said Peshawar City Police Chief Ashfaq Anwar. He also agreed to the possibility of the attack being the result of explosive item.

Rising attacks by TTP on Pakistani forces The wounded people were taken to the Peshawar military hospital for treatment. The outlawed Pakistani Taliban is also known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP. Over few days, there has been an increase in the number of attacks by the terror group on Pakistani security forces. The increase in the number of attacks was observed since pulling out of a unilateral cease-fire agreement with the government in November last year.

TTP is a separate group, but are allied with the Afghan Taliban, who took over Afghanistan in August 2021, following the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces from the country. The Afghanistan takeover gave an upper edge to TTP, who now began to carry out attacks near the Afghan border more frequently. On the other side, Pakistani military claims that it has cleared much of the northwest of militants. These claims fall short against the rising number of attacks by Pakistani Taliban. There is also concern about the regrouping of Pakistani Taliban in the area.