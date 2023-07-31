‘Culprits will be penalised’ Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on Bajaur suicide bomb blast3 min read 31 Jul 2023, 07:17 AM IST
The blast has killed at least 40 have died and left over 200 injured. The Prime Minister has condemned the Blast and also held a telephonic conversation with JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the Bajaur Blast and said that the attack perpetrators will be penalised, ARY News reported. A deadly blast occurred in in the Khar tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district during a political convention.
Moreover, the former prime minister Imran Khan sent his condolences to the affected families and said that the country cannot afford another wave of terrorism.
In a tweet, he wrote, “Bomb blasts in Bajaur, which resulted in the loss of 40 precious lives and 150 injuries, are deeply saddened. My prayers and sympathies are with the affected families. The increase in terrorist incidents across the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, calls for a redefinition of our priorities. Those in power should turn away from political engineering and make counter-terrorism the focus of state resources and efforts. Pakistan cannot afford another wave of terrorism."
A Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) local leader was also killed in the suicide blast that happened. The deadly incident took place around 4 pm when the JUI-F leader was addressing the convention, according to Geo News. According to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan, the blast was a suicide attack, adding that 10 kg of explosives were used in the blast.
The Provincial police said in a statement as per the initial investigations suggests the Islamic State group which operates in Afghanistan and is an enemy of the Afghan Taliban could be behind the attack, and officers were still investigating, as reported by the Associated Press.
The Pakistan Taliban, or TTP, said in a statement sent to The Associated Press that the bombing was aimed at setting Islamists against each other. Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Afghan Taliban, said on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that “such crimes cannot be justified in any way."
(With inputs from ANI, AP)