Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the Bajaur Blast and said that the attack perpetrators will be penalised, ARY News reported. A deadly blast occurred in in the Khar tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district during a political convention.

The blast has killed at least 40 have died and left over 200 injured. Shehbaz Sharif condemned the Bajaur Blast and held a telephonic conversation with JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood.

The attack's perpetrators will face severe penalties, Sharif said.

PM Sharif gave the order to arrest the offenders right away and to use helicopters to transfer the seriously injured patients to other hospitals, according to ARY news.

In a tweet he wrote, “The attack on the workers' convention of Jamiat-e-Ulama-i-Islam (F) in Bajaur, Khar is less to blame. It is clear from the attack on political parties that the enemy is against the democratic system in Pakistan, which will definitely not be allowed. Those responsible will be identified and punished. The Pakistani nation, law enforcement agencies and our protectors will never allow such cowardly tactics of the enemy to succeed. The entire nation, including me, is an equal participant in the grief of the families of those who were martyred in the incident."

“In a telephone conversation with Maulana Fazlur Rahman, I not only condoled with him but also asked about the details of the incident. I also spoke to the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and Ajayi on telephone and along with the report on the incident, I have also directed to bring the injured to the hospital with the best medical facilities and a helicopter," he said.