Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the Bajaur Blast and said that the attack perpetrators will be penalised, ARY News reported. A deadly blast occurred in in the Khar tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district during a political convention.
The blast has killed at least 40 have died and left over 200 injured. Shehbaz Sharif condemned the Bajaur Blast and held a telephonic conversation with JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood.
The attack's perpetrators will face severe penalties, Sharif said.
PM Sharif gave the order to arrest the offenders right away and to use helicopters to transfer the seriously injured patients to other hospitals, according to ARY news.
In a tweet he wrote, “The attack on the workers' convention of Jamiat-e-Ulama-i-Islam (F) in Bajaur, Khar is less to blame. It is clear from the attack on political parties that the enemy is against the democratic system in Pakistan, which will definitely not be allowed. Those responsible will be identified and punished. The Pakistani nation, law enforcement agencies and our protectors will never allow such cowardly tactics of the enemy to succeed. The entire nation, including me, is an equal participant in the grief of the families of those who were martyred in the incident."
“In a telephone conversation with Maulana Fazlur Rahman, I not only condoled with him but also asked about the details of the incident. I also spoke to the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and Ajayi on telephone and along with the report on the incident, I have also directed to bring the injured to the hospital with the best medical facilities and a helicopter," he said.
Moreover, the former prime minister Imran Khan sent his condolences to the affected families and said that the country cannot afford another wave of terrorism.
In a tweet, he wrote, “Bomb blasts in Bajaur, which resulted in the loss of 40 precious lives and 150 injuries, are deeply saddened. My prayers and sympathies are with the affected families. The increase in terrorist incidents across the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, calls for a redefinition of our priorities. Those in power should turn away from political engineering and make counter-terrorism the focus of state resources and efforts. Pakistan cannot afford another wave of terrorism."
A Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) local leader was also killed in the suicide blast that happened. The deadly incident took place around 4 pm when the JUI-F leader was addressing the convention, according to Geo News. According to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan, the blast was a suicide attack, adding that 10 kg of explosives were used in the blast.
The Provincial police said in a statement as per the initial investigations suggests the Islamic State group which operates in Afghanistan and is an enemy of the Afghan Taliban could be behind the attack, and officers were still investigating, as reported by the Associated Press.
The Pakistan Taliban, or TTP, said in a statement sent to The Associated Press that the bombing was aimed at setting Islamists against each other. Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Afghan Taliban, said on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that “such crimes cannot be justified in any way."
(With inputs from ANI, AP)
