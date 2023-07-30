comScore
At least 39 people died and nearly 50 were wounded after a bomb blast went off at a Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) convention. The bomb blast was reported in the Khar tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district during a political convention. According to the reports, a local JUI-F leader has also been killed in the Pakistan bomb blast.

The blast reportedly took place inside the convention and law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area. The television footage showed ambulances arriving at the scene.

No organisation or individual has so far claimed the responsibility of the bomb blast at the political convention in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has demanded an investigation into the incident which has claimed 39 lives. "JUI workers should remain peaceful and federal and provincial governments should provide the best treatment to the injured," he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Chanchal
Chanchal is a chief content producer at LiveMint. Chanchal is obsessed with Google incognito. She likes writing, politics, Oxford comma, Eddie Vedder, and a good keyboard. Follow her @chanchaltracks. If you have a story idea, send her a mail at chanchal@htdigital.in
Updated: 30 Jul 2023, 07:44 PM IST
