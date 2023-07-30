Breaking News
Pakistan blast: 39 dead, 200 injured in bombing at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa political gathering; local JUI-F leader killed1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 06:40 PM IST
Bomb blast at JUI-F convention in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa killed 39 people, including a local leader, and wounded 200 people
At least 39 people died and nearly 50 were wounded after a bomb blast went off at a Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) convention. The bomb blast was reported in the Khar tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district during a political convention. According to the reports, a local JUI-F leader has also been killed in the Pakistan bomb blast.
