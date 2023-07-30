At least 39 people died and nearly 50 were wounded after a bomb blast went off at a Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) convention. The bomb blast was reported in the Khar tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district during a political convention. According to the reports, a local JUI-F leader has also been killed in the Pakistan bomb blast.

