The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the Bajaur suicide blast in Pakistan, resulting in 54 deaths, including 23 children, with nearly 200 people wounded, according to a news report by Al Jazeera. The attack targeted an election rally in Pakistan's border district of Bajaur.

“A suicide attacker from the Islamic State [ISIL] … detonated his explosive jacket in the middle of a crowd" in the town of Khar, the armed group’s news arm Amaq said in a statement, according to Al Jazeera.

Pakistan: Suicide bombing during public rally

A suicide bomber targeted a gathering of around 400 members of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) party, a prominent government coalition partner led by hardline politician Fazlur Rehman.

The attack took place near a market under a large tent, where the speeches were about to begin. The convention started at 2 pm, and the explosion happened at 4:10 pm.

According to Shokat Abbas, additional inspector general for the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), nearly 10–12 kg of explosives were used in the blast.

Fazlur Rehman, who had previously survived two explosions during political rallies in 2011 and 2014, was not present at the event, as reported by Al Jazeera.

US, Russia and Saudi Arabia condemn attack

The United States, Russia and Saudi Arabia have condemned the terror attack and have sent their condolences to the impacted families.

Since last year, when a truce between Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamabad collapsed, attacks by extremists have increased in Pakistan.

More than 100 people were killed earlier this year in a Peshawar mosque blast, reported Geo News. According to a recent UN Security Council report, the TTP may be looking to unite with Al Qaeda to form a single entity that would house all militant organisations active in South Asia.

Although cross-border militancy persists, Pakistan has long held Afghanistan responsible for failing to uphold its promise to ensure that its soil was not utilised for terrorism in Islamabad.

(With Al Jazeera and GeoTV inputs)