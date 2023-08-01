Pakistan blast: Islamic State claims responsibility for suicide blast that killed 54 during a political rally in Bajaur1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 08:41 AM IST
A suicide bomber struck a gathering of 400 Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) members, a government coalition partner led by Fazlur Rehman. The attack occurred near a market, moments before speeches were to begin.
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the Bajaur suicide blast in Pakistan, resulting in 54 deaths, including 23 children, with nearly 200 people wounded, according to a news report by Al Jazeera. The attack targeted an election rally in Pakistan's border district of Bajaur.
