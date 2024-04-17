Pakistan blocks X citing 'failure to adhere to law’; Court orders govt to revoke ban within one week
Sindh High Court orders Pakistan to lift ban on microblogging site X within a week. The platform, formerly known as Twitter, has been inaccessible since February, prompting legal action.
Pakistan's Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the government to revoke the ban on micro blogging site X, owned by Elon Musk, within one week, Geo News reported.
