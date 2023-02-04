Pakistan blocks Wikipedia over ‘blasphemous’ content: Report
If the alleged illegal content is blocked or removed, the restoration of Wikipedia's services will be reevaluated, said a spokesman.
Following Wikipedia's refusal to remove inflammatory or blasphemous content, Pakistan has blocked the popular website, according to a media report on February 4. After degrading Wikipedia services for 48 hours and threatening to block it if the content believed to be "blasphemous" was not removed, the Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) has now blacklisted Wikipedia.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×