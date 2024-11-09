Pakistan bomb blast: Death toll rises to 26, many others remain critical after attack by suicide bomber — 10 points

At least 26 were killed and dozens injured as a blast rocked southwestern Pakistan on Saturday morning. The attack is believed to have been carried out by a suicide bomber and investigations remain underway.
Reports indicate that the attack took place at Platform No. 1 of the railway station around 8:45 am local time. Official news agency Associated Press of Pakistan also cited railway officials to add that the blast happened near the ticket booth when two trains were scheduled to depart.
Here are the latest updates:
