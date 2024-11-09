Pakistan bomb blast: Death toll rises to 26, many others remain critical after attack by suicide bomber — 10 points

Reports indicate that the attack took place at Platform No. 1 of the railway station around 8:45 am local time.

Livemint
Published9 Nov 2024, 10:56 PM IST
A security personnel inspects the blast site after an explosion at a railway station in Quetta
A security personnel inspects the blast site after an explosion at a railway station in Quetta(AFP)

At least 26 were killed and dozens injured as a blast rocked southwestern Pakistan on Saturday morning. The attack is believed to have been carried out by a suicide bomber and investigations remain underway. 

Reports indicate that the attack took place at Platform No. 1 of the railway station around 8:45 am local time. Official news agency Associated Press of Pakistan also cited railway officials to add that the blast happened near the ticket booth when two trains were scheduled to depart.

Here are the latest updates:

  • Inspector general of police for Balochistan Mouzzam Jah Ansari said 24 people have died so far from the blast at the railway station. Several others remain in a critical condition. According to official estimates there at least 62 people who have been injured in the attack. 
  • Officials said that the terrorists were targetting army personnel from the infantry school. Quetta Commissioner Hamza Shafqat said 16 soldiers were among the dead and others continue to fight for their lives.
  • The Baloch Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the attack.
  • An 'emergency' has been imposed in hospitals there, the government official stated, adding that the "injured were being provided with medical aid."

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Nov 2024, 10:56 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldPakistan bomb blast: Death toll rises to 26, many others remain critical after attack by suicide bomber — 10 points

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,375.00-110.00
      Chennai
      79,381.00-110.00
      Delhi
      79,533.00-110.00
      Kolkata
      79,385.00-110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.