Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Pakistan bomb blast: Death toll rises to 26, many others remain critical after attack by suicide bomber — 10 points

Pakistan bomb blast: Death toll rises to 26, many others remain critical after attack by suicide bomber — 10 points

Livemint

Reports indicate that the attack took place at Platform No. 1 of the railway station around 8:45 am local time.

A security personnel inspects the blast site after an explosion at a railway station in Quetta

At least 26 were killed and dozens injured as a blast rocked southwestern Pakistan on Saturday morning. The attack is believed to have been carried out by a suicide bomber and investigations remain underway.

Reports indicate that the attack took place at Platform No. 1 of the railway station around 8:45 am local time. Official news agency Associated Press of Pakistan also cited railway officials to add that the blast happened near the ticket booth when two trains were scheduled to depart.

Here are the latest updates:

  • Inspector general of police for Balochistan Mouzzam Jah Ansari said 24 people have died so far from the blast at the railway station. Several others remain in a critical condition. According to official estimates there at least 62 people who have been injured in the attack.
  • Officials said that the terrorists were targetting army personnel from the infantry school. Quetta Commissioner Hamza Shafqat said 16 soldiers were among the dead and others continue to fight for their lives.
  • The Baloch Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the attack.
  • An 'emergency' has been imposed in hospitals there, the government official stated, adding that the "injured were being provided with medical aid."

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.