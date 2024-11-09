Reports indicate that the attack took place at Platform No. 1 of the railway station around 8:45 am local time.
At least 26 were killed and dozens injured as a blast rocked southwestern Pakistan on Saturday morning. The attack is believed to have been carried out by a suicide bomber and investigations remain underway.
Reports indicate that the attack took place at Platform No. 1 of the railway station around 8:45 am local time. Official news agency Associated Press of Pakistan also cited railway officials to add that the blast happened near the ticket booth when two trains were scheduled to depart.
Here are the latest updates:
Inspector general of police for Balochistan Mouzzam Jah Ansari said 24 people have died so far from the blast at the railway station. Several others remain in a critical condition. According to official estimates there at least 62 people who have been injured in the attack.
Officials said that the terrorists were targetting army personnel from the infantry school. Quetta Commissioner Hamza Shafqat said 16 soldiers were among the dead and others continue to fight for their lives.
The Baloch Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the attack.
An 'emergency' has been imposed in hospitals there, the government official stated, adding that the "injured were being provided with medical aid."