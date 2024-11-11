Pakistan bomb blast: Railways suspend train services to and from Quetta station

Pakistan Railways has suspended train services to Quetta station after a deadly explosion killed 26 and injured 62. The closure lasts from November 11 to 14 for passenger safety. The Bolan Mail and Jaffar Express will resume services later in November.

Published11 Nov 2024, 07:04 AM IST
A general view shows the blast site at a railway station, a day after an explosion allegedly by Pakistani separatists in Quetta, in Pakistan's Balochistan province, on November 10, 2024. A bombing claimed by Pakistani separatists killed 26 people including 14 soldiers at a railway station in the southwestern Balochistan province, a hospital spokesman said on November 9. (Photo by Banaras KHAN / AFP)
A general view shows the blast site at a railway station, a day after an explosion allegedly by Pakistani separatists in Quetta, in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, on November 10, 2024. A bombing claimed by Pakistani separatists killed 26 people including 14 soldiers at a railway station in the southwestern Balochistan province, a hospital spokesman said on November 9. (Photo by Banaras KHAN / AFP)(AFP)

Pakistan Railways has temporarily halted train services to and from Quetta station following an explosion that killed 26 people and injured 62 others.

The suspension, which will last from November 11 to 14, aims to ensure the safety of passengers, according to ARY News.

A railway spokesperson confirmed that Quetta station will remain closed during this period.

The Bolan Mail will resume its service from Karachi to Quetta on November 16, while it will depart from Quetta to Karachi on November 18, ARY News reported.

Additionally, the Jaffar Express will depart from Peshawar to Quetta on November 14, and its return journey from Quetta will take place on November 15.

Notably, the blast took place at the time of the departure of Jaffar Express when a large number of passengers were present at the railway station, police said.

Further, the railway authorities stated that two trains, Chaman Passenger and Jaffar Express, were scheduled to depart from Quetta to Chaman and Peshawar, respectively. The passengers of both trains were present at the platform when the blast occurred.

Following the blast, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif demanded an investigation report. "Terrorists will pay a heavy price for their heinous act," he said.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that terrorists aim to destabilize Pakistan, adding, “The nation will foil their designs.”

People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the attack, stating that those targeting innocent citizens deserve no leniency. “We are backing all steps to get rid of the terrorists and their facilitators,” he said. 

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 07:04 AM IST
